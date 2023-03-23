Curtis Blaydes is a UFC heavyweight who is looking forward to Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic battling later this year.

‘Bones’ Jones captured the UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. His next match will likely be against the former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic.

Jones made his legacy in the light heavyweight division remaining unbeaten for nearly a decade. Over his title reign, ‘Bones’ defeated multiple former or future UFC world champions. After vacating his light heavyweight title in 2020, he just made his triumphant return to the octagon capturing the heavyweight throne.

Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes spoke to LowKick MMA’s James Lynch in an interview and he was uncertain about who to pick, he said:

“I don’t know. Because it’s heavyweight. It takes one punch. I would like to see Stipe get the win, for him to walk off into the sunset. But I could see Jon being able to finish him also. I honestly don’t know.”

However, if he had to choose a betting favorite in the match, Blaydes said:

“I would favor Jon. Because he’s more creative on the feet. You have to worry about a lot more. Stipe, I still think he hits harder. I think he has legitimate heavyweight power … I think he hits harder than Jon.”

Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes is on a three-fight win streak in the UFC’s heavyweight division. The US-born athlete is top-ranked in the division with consecutive wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Daukaus, and Tom Aspinall.

See the full interview below:

Timothy Wheaton
