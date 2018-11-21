Curtis Blaydes Explains Why He’ll ‘Most Likely’ Wrestle Francis Ngannou

This weekend (Sun. November 25, 2018) a massive heavyweight rematch will main event the UFC’s trip to Beijing, China.

Curtis Blaydes will face Francis Ngannou in the main event of the evening. This is quite an interesting match-up. Both men are massive contenders in the heavyweight division, with Blaydes who is on a tear at the moment with a five-fight win streak. Also, Ngannou is a former heavyweight title challenger, however, he is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses.

After Ngannou’s past two opponents were able to avoid his knockout power and go the distance with the Frenchman, a few holes have been exposed in “The Predator’s” game. He lacks in the wrestling department and also is suspect in regards to having the cardio to go five full rounds. Blaydes recently spoke to “The MMA Hour” to preview his fight with Ngannou.

“Razor” revealed that he’s “most likely” going to capitalize on Ngannou’s weaknesses and take the Frenchman down to the canvas (via MMA Mania):

“He didn’t have great conditioning then, he doesn’t have great conditioning now,” Blaydes said. “I know if I hold him down for two to three minutes, he’ll be gassed, he’ll be done for. “That right there just lets me know I could have beat him back then with all the holes I have in my game and today I’m ten times better than the version of myself that debuted that day. “I don’t have to wrestle, but most likely I will wrestle because I know that’s his weakest area of MMA.”

Ngannou and Blaydes initially fought each other back in April of 2016. Blaydes lost his UFC debut due to a second-round doctor stoppage. It remains the only blemish on “Razor’s” MMA record. He hopes to right that wrong in China this weekend.