Cub Swanson Tore ACL & Meniscus At Quintet Ultra Grappling Event

Cub Swanson picked up his first mixed martial arts (MMA) victory in over two years earlier this year with a decision win over Kron Gracie in Florida.

However, due to a hand injury and minor lacerations on his eyes, Swanson noted it would be unlikely he fights again before the end of 2019. Swanson did, however, participate in a grappling event over the weekend. At Thursday’s Quintet Ultra grappling show in Las Vegas, Swanson (representing team WEC) took on Jake Shields (representing team Strikeforce).

Around the five minute mark of the bout, Swanson was defending a leg lock from Shields, when Shields immediately released it after it was clear Swanson had been injured. Now, Swanson has taken to social media to confirm he has completely torn his ACL and meniscus.

“I had a great time at the event last night. Unfortunately, I suffered a complete ACL & Meniscus tear from this reap,” Swanson wrote.

Shields also took to Instagram to express his regret over what happened.

“Had a tough match with cub Swanson last night despite the weight differences. Unfortunately going for a sweep leg lock I felt some bad knee pops ending the match. Hopefully, Cub is healthy and can fight again soon”

