Cris Cyborg’s Manager Targets Return Date

Cris Cyborg’s manager has revealed the targeted date for the return of the former UFC women’s featherweight champion. However, it all comes down to the fact of if they can work out a new contract with the UFC.

Amanda Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. The fight went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champ is currently negotiating with the Las Vegas-based promotion. While doing a recent interview on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, her manager Audie Attar brought up how they hope to have her return to action inside of the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 237 pay-per-view.

“The hopes are we can get a new deal done with the UFC, but time will tell on whether that is achievable or not,” Attar said (via ESPN). “We haven’t received any official fight offer but she would love to fight in her hometown. We’ve had some soft discussions about her next fight and her future. She’d love to fight for the UFC.”

”Cris Cyborg is one of the biggest draws in MMA. And that is fact. Even in that last fight, she went in there and didn’t fight her fight and got caught, but it was still exciting to watch,” concluded Attar.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event takes place on May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

