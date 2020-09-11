Bellator mega star Cris Cyborg will put her featherweight title on the line for the first time in October as part of Bellator’s move to a new broadcast home, CBS Sports Network.

Cyborg (22-2) will headline Bellator 249 on a special Thursday night event against challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-7) the promotion announced today at a special news conference.

CBS Sports Network will be Bellator’s new broadcast home, which will be an exciting opportunity for the Bellator roster.

The new broadcast partnership will start two weeks prior to Cyborgs first title defense on Oct. 1 with a Thursday event in Italy.

Cyborg won the 145-pound title in January when she took out longtime champion Julia Budd with a fourth-round TKO at Bellator 238 in her debut fight with the promotion. She was considered the best women’s fighter on the planet at one point before her loss to Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

After defeating Felicia Spencer in her last UFC fight, they failed to renegotiate a new contract and the promotion let her leave for Bellator as a free agent.

Blencowe, the Australian will have her second shot at a Bellator title after being a winner of 3 straight. It will certainly be a great matchup between two of the sports best.

Do you think Cris Cryborg will retain her title in October?