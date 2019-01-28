Pic: Cris Cyborg Visits WWE Performance Center

There’s been a trend of former UFC stars thriving in the professional wrestling industry.

Take names like Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar for example. Granted, Lesnar got his start in professional wrestling, but his name grew tenfold in the UFC before heading right back to WWE.

Now, Cris Cyborg is the latest UFC star to tease involvement with the professional wrestling juggernaut. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shared the following photo of Cyborg at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

“It appears as though @criscyborg is at the WWE Performance Center today.”

Cyborg has teased involvement with WWE before. She has made lots of references to the company on her Twitter account, exchanging with WWE stars like Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. Her contract with the UFC is nearly up, so a move to WWE wouldn’t be out of the realm of possabilities for the Brazilian star.

In her last Octagon appearance, Cyborg was defeated for the first time in over a decade. UFC 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes jumped up to 145 pounds to challenge for Cyborg’s title. “The Lioness” knocked out Cyborg in under a minute to the come the first female “champ champ” in the history of the UFC.

Cyborg has called for an immediate rematch with Nunes, but neither the UFC or Nunes seem up for it. There’s a strong possibility that Cyborg’s tenure with the UFC could be up for good in the coming months. Should she decide to move to WWE, it will be interesting to see how she fares in the pro wrestling world.

Ronda Rousey has certainly thrived in WWE over the past year. She’s currently the Monday Night RAW Women’s Champion. Matt Riddle is one of WWE’s hottest rising stars, and Brock Lesnar is the WWE Universal Champion. Of course, Cyborg could also re-sign with the UFC, or any other MMA promotion out there. She could also fulfill her lifelong dream of competing in boxing.

There are plenty of options for Cyborg once her deal with the UFC is up.