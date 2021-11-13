Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her latest title defense against Irish contender Sinead Kavanagh in the main event of Bellator 271. Let’s see how it all played out.

The fight opens up with the two combatants meeting in the center of the cage. It doesn’t take long for Cyborg and Kavanagh to push the pace as both throw blistering fast combinations on the feet. Cyborg goes for the takedown and is stuffed by Kavanagh. Cyborg is landing some heavy knees in the clinch and is finding a home for the right hook.

After forcing Kavanagh to the fence, Cyborg lands a heavy 1-2 combination that puts Kavanagh out instantly. Referee Jason Herzog intervenes and Cyborg leaves south Florida with another win in the Bellator cage.

Check out the incredible knockout below.

With the finish over Kavanagh, Cyborg continues her reign as the Bellator featherweight champ and is arguably the most dominant fighter in the promotion. Despite being 36 years old, she looked like the best she’s ever been to this point in her illustrious career.

Before her latest title defense against Kavanagh, Cyborg earned the Bellator title by defeating Julia Budd in her first fight in the promotion. She signed with Bellator after a rocky tenure in the UFC which included strained relations with UFC president Dana White.

After losing her featherweight title in the UFC and earning a win over Felicia Spencer, Cyborg opted to sign with Bellator for a new chapter in her career. Entering Bellator 271, Cyborg defended her belt in dominant performances against Leslie Smith and Arlene Blencowe.

Cyborg has largely cleaned out the featherweight division just as fast as she rose to the Bellator throne. Now, she’ll wait for a contender to rise, which could include the possible signing of PFL champion Kayla Harrison.

Where do you think Cris “Cyborg” Justino ranks among the greatest MMA fighters of all time?

