Cris Cyborg Has No Regrets About UFC Departure, Still Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has no regrets about her departure from the promotion.

Cyborg was recently released by the UFC after a longstanding public spat with president Dana White. Now free to sign with other promotions, the Brazilian will look to move on and continue building her legacy. And she is very happy about that prospect:

“I am happy,” Cyborg said in a recent video (transcript via MMA Junkie). “Everything I did was always feeling my heart. I don’t regret anything I have done.

“I believe the guarantee of the future is what you do in the present, everyday, and my actions were always to do good things. So I know if I do good things, I’ll have good things back. I don’t worry about that.”

Cyborg suffered her only defeat in the UFC to Amanda Nunes. Though she called for a rematch, White remained insistent that it was a fight Cyborg never wanted which led to their rift.

Despite all that, Cyborg still wants the rematch and is not ruling out the possibility of it happening in the future:

“Amanda is the champion, there is a division,” Cyborg explained. “Every moment of my life, I start a project. And the UFC project was to have my division. I put an effort to get down to the division. I made it and there is a division now.

“Who knows? Maybe if we meet in another place. For sure I want the rematch. It’s a cool fight. But if it doesn’t happen now, I believe in God’s time. Amanda knows it’s not for her.”

As for her own future, Cyborg promised there would be news on where she’ll be competing next:

“I’ll be online to tell everybody about my new place,” Cyborg added. “.. It’s a secret. Almost there. Almost there.”

Where do you think Cyborg will end up?