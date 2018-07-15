Cris Cyborg Drops Hint At Amanda Nunes Being Her Last UFC Fight

Cris Cyborg may have her sights set on the exit door from the UFC if she is granted a fight with Amanda Nunes.

This isn’t the first time that UFC women’s featherweight champion has dropped a hint about leaving the UFC as she has stated in the past that she would like to make the transition from MMA to boxing but the only problem with that plan is the fact that she is under contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion for the time being, which will force her to fight out the remaining fights on that current deal.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cyborg successfully retained her title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya by picking up a TKO win in the first round. This marked her latest bout with the promotion.

Just back in May, Cyborg stated in an interview at the HBO Boxing’s event featuring female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus that she plans to fight out her UFC contract that has two fights left on it and then make the move to boxing for a potential bout with Braekhus.

Earlier this week, Cyborg and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes teased fighting each other at either the UFC 228 or UFC 232 event, which would allow her to fight that last bout of her contract and wait until March where her contract with the UFC would expire.

“I think this fight will be my last in the UFC, because my contract expires in March,” Cyborg told Brazilian television show Combate News, “and doing this fight in December, I think it will be the last that people will see me fight.”

One of the main reasons that Cyborg wants to depart is due to the fact that she feels that the UFC hasn’t built the featherweight division to create contenders to challenge her for the belt despite the fact that the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter will feature female featherweights including Leah Letson, Larissa Pacheco, Marciea Allen, Pannie Kianzad, Bea Malecki, Julija Stoliarenko, Katharina Lehner, and Macy Chiasson.

“They are doing the TUF house and cut all the girls from 145,” Cyborg said. “They only added girls that can make 135. Holly Holm said she doesn’t want to fight now. There’s Pam Sorenson, she tried out for TUF and didn’t make it, I think they didn’t add her because she can’t make 135. There’s Cindy Dandois, who beat Megan Anderson as well. There’s Ediane Gomes, who sends me messages challenging me all the time, who is also from my division. ”There are girls that can fight, from my division. But they don’t want that, they only want me to fight Amanda. But we have to wait 10 months, almost a year to make this fight happen.”

The UFC has tried to book Cyborg vs. Nunes for the last year or so but has yet to be successful and although this is a fight that most fight fans want to see, if the fighters can’t get on the same page and wait too long, the desire to see this fight happen may decline.