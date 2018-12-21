Cris Cyborg Could Switch To Boxing After UFC Contract Ends

Cris Cyborg’s current contract with the UFC is nearly complete.

After her fight with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 next week (Sat. December 29, 2018), Cyborg will have one fight left on her UFC deal. In a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Cyborg hinted that she could potentially begin a career in boxing once her UFC obligations are fulfilled:

“I will have one remaining fight on my UFC contract and will sit with my management to discuss my future after the Nunes fight. I don’t have any plans of leaving MMA entirely,” Cyborg said.

“It has always been a dream of mine to have a professional boxing fight. If that opportunity presents itself I am ready for the challenge. Right now my focus is on December 29th and Amanda Nunes.”

Cyborg has been dominant in her 13-year mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Not having lost since her professional debut back in 2005, Cyborg has won 20 straight fights, finishing 17 by knockout. However, she’ll be facing the toughest challenge of her combat sports career in Nunes next week. “The Lioness” is a feared striker in her own right, possessing power never before seen at the 135-pound weight class.

Should Cyborg get past Nunes in Las Vegas, there are very few top-tier featherweight challengers who would offer the Brazilian a tougher test than Nunes.

Perhaps beginning a boxing career next would make the most sense for Cyborg, who is regarded as arguably the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.