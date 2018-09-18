Cris Cyborg Blasts “Traitor” Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg blasts Amanda Nunes as in her eyes she sees her as a traitor and explained her beliefs in a recent interview to promote their fight.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion will take on the UFC women’s bantamweight champion at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event. This bout will serve as the main event.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cyborg successfully retained her title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya. The finish of the fight saw her pick up a TKO win in the first round. This marked her latest bout with the promotion.

Cris Cyborg Blasts

Cyborg recently stated in a recent interview with FanSided.com that she believes Nunes doesn’t represent her home country and therefore, it’s an embarrassment that she is the first female Brazilian champion.

“‘Creonte’ is a Brazilian word that means traitor. I think it’s embarrassing that the UFC made Amanda the first female Brazilian champion and instead of representing Brazil when she fights, she calls herself American Top Team. She disrespects Brazilian MMA fans every time she walks into the cage as a part of American Top Team. This is the same gym as Colby Covington. He disrespected Brazil so badly that the UFC was worried they didn’t have enough security to keep him safe and had to move his fight against [Rafael dos Anjos] to the USA instead of Brazil.” “Yet Nunes goes into the gym every day to train alongside Colby Covington and even shares the same coaches. Where I’m from in Brazil this would never happen. Imagine Chael Sonnen walking into Chute Boxe and training with Wanderlei Silva, Anderson Silva, or any of the coaches. Do you think they would have let him train after all the things he said about Brazil? No. They would have defended Brazil’s honor. Amanda doesn’t have that same respect for Brazil.”

Fight Date

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.