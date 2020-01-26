Cris Cyborg Reflects On Winning A Fourth Major Title At Bellator 236

Spread the word!













One of the pioneers of women’s mixed martial arts continues to break barriers in the sport. Cris Cyborg made history last night as she captured a fourth major title. The Brazilian has previously won belts in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and now Bellator after dethroning bantamweight champion Julia Budd. Cyborg unleashed a flurry on punches in the fourth round to claim the title. With the win she has accomplished more than she ever dreamed of. Taking time out of her celebrations, Cyborg spoke to media, including MMA Junkie she said.

“I was never thinking this is going to happen. When I start, I have a dream. I have a dream I want to do my best. One thing I have in my heart, I want to prove that girls can fight like the guys. We can be violent, we can be technical, you can make the people like you and watch your fights. … I’m thankful. I feel blessed I have the opportunity to hold four titles.”

Cyborg, who suffered a broken nose two weeks out from this fight, spoke about why each title meant so much to her.

“I think every belt is something special for me. First one, Strikeforce, is the first featherweight division, (Bellator president) Scott Coker makes 145 pounds. Invicta, I came from a hard time in my career and everyone saying, ‘She needs to prove (herself), she needs to prove,’ and they come, and I fight for the Invicta belt. And UFC, we make the difference. We make history. I have my division there; they never wanted to have me there. My fans put me there. I cut weight two times for 140. I almost killed myself, but we make the history. Now they have that. And now Bellator.”

Despite now being queen of the featherweight division Cyborg showed no interest in calling anyone out. She seemed content to let Bellator deal with that side of things whilst she revels in her victory and use her platform to spread joy.

“Sometimes you do something nice for the people, and I’m going to change them forever. That means the most to me. To hold the belt as a symbol is nice. People love it, and I love it a lot different, but for me is just a symbol.”

Is Cris Cyrborg the women’s GOAT after picking up a fourth major title?