Cowboy Isn’t Impressed By ‘Arrogant’ Leon Edwards

Cowboy Cerrone is not impressed by Leon Edwards.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger will headline UFC Singapore this weekend (Sat., June 23, 2018) against the rising welterweight contender.

Edwards seems extremely confident in his ability heading into the fight, but Cowboy isn’t too fond of Edwards confidence – or “arrogance” as Cerrone calls it. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cerrone admits that he’s not impressed with the 26-year-old:

“He’s a real arrogant, cocky motherf*cker, to be honest with you,” Cerrone said. “So, I don’t know, we’ll see, but I’m not too impressed with him at all. We were out doing a media tour, he was just really vocal and angry the whole time, just wanted to be mad and had nothing but just rude-ass comments to say. “I was like, damn, man, I’m a f*cking veteran in this sport. You’re talking about you’re just going to steamroll me, and I’m old, you’re new. And it’s like, damn, okay, sure. I told him, ‘You’re gonna have to go home and tell your momma an old, slow dude beat your ass.’ “That’s alright though. He’s not that bold, he’s not talking sh*t to my face like that. I’ll beat the f*ck outta anybody. I’ll f*cking kick the sh*t outta you, let’s not get that confused.”

Stars such as Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, and so many more have made a name for themselves off of trash talk.

Edwards seems to be following suit, yet Cerrone has advised the young Birmingham native against such an approach, however, he doesn’t seem to be taking to it:

“[He’s trying to] convince himself,” Cerrone said. “He’s saying that I’m trying to become his friend because that way I feel like the beating is just going to be less. I was like, oh my God, you’re so weird. “I tried to explain to him, I said, ‘Look, man. The Colby Covington approach, you look like a f*cking asshole. You look like a complete f*cking dick. Why would you want that? Why would you want people to think that you’re a dick? Be a good guy. Why would you want to be the angry fighter?’ Like, sure, fighting is what we do in our sport, but, dude, we’re also cool people. “Conor (McGregor) is a whole different demon, that son of a b*tch went in there and did it and backed it all up. That’s a whole different animal of its own. But Colby [and others are] trying to emulate it and I don’t know what the hell’s going on.”