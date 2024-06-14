Colby Covington trolls Michael Chandler following Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 302

Colby Covington is trolling Michael Chandler hard after the former Bellator champion’s highly anticipated clash with Conor McGregor was scrapped.

After what has felt like a lifetime of reports and rumors, it felt like we were finally closing on the Irishman’s return to the Octagon after nearly three years on the shelf. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after UFC CEO Dana White announced that McGregor was officially out of the June 29 headliner due to an undisclosed injury.

Instead, fans will see a light heavyweight championship rematch between reigning titleholder Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Around this same time last year, Chandler appeared on FOX News alongside Covington. Unsurprisingly, things got chippy between the two, particularly when ‘Chaos’ suggested that “deep down inside,” Chandler knew that he would never fight McGregor.

“Michael can say whatever he wants,” Covington said. “He still believes he’s fighting Conor McGregor. He’s not going to fight Conor McGregor. He knows deep down inside.”

Covington called back to that interview via his Instagram Stories, kicking Chandler once he was already down.

Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t ignore the fact that in this instance, Covington was right. … For now.

UFC Reportedly Eyeing August or September for Conor McGregor’s Rescheduled Return

Dana White and Co. have not announced any details regarding the cancelation of McGregor vs. Chandler—specifically whether or not the fight would be rescheduled for a future fight card. However, MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani has reported that the bout is expected to receive a new date, likely sometime in August or September.

McGregor’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 264 in July 2021. Meeting lightweight fan favorite Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout, the Irishman went down in the waning moments of round one after suffering a horrific leg injury.

Nothing has been confirmed, but speculation is that the injury McGregor suffered was to the same leg he broke against Poirier. Fortunately, it sounds like it won’t keep ‘Mystic Mac’ on the shelf for too long.