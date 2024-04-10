Could Dustin Poirier Yet Gatecrash the Planned Conor McGregor Comeback Fight?

For up-and-coming fighters in MMA, the driving force that keeps them hitting the gym is the prospect of winning gold and being recognized as the best in their division.

But as time passes by, mindsets can change. Appearing in headline-making bouts, and making money from what is a short career, can often become the guiding light.

That helps to explain why Dustin Poirier may yet eschew a shot at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev this summer, and instead focus his crosshairs on a scrap with one of two fighters he has had beef with before… Michael Chandler or Conor McGregor.

Pooping the Party

Although not confirmed, it’s thought that Chandler and McGregor have some sort of agreement on the table for a fight in June.

Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler in the third round in one of the greatest fights of 2022 🔥🔥🔥#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/LgAK54fBfu — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) November 13, 2022

It’s a fight that will disappoint fans of McGregor and MMA in general, who expect the showman to take on box-office engagements – Chandler, who will have been out of the sport for 18 months by the time their rumored scrap comes around, has lost three of his last four outings in the Octagon.

More satisfying, perhaps, would be a contest with Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje – the former’s trainer, Diego Lima, claims that such a fight would “stop the world”.

That, of course, would be a huge gamble from the McGregor camp, given that the duo have been active in MMA while the Irishman has been enjoying his absence from the sport.

That being said, McGregor has the air of a man who would be willing to fight anyone, anywhere, which might open the door to a date with Gaethje or Oliveira… or even a true ‘trilogy’ bout with Poirier.

Diamond Shines On

Seven years separated the first two fights between Poirier and McGregor.

The Irishman won the first with a TKO finish back in September 2014, before the ‘Diamond’ had his revenge with a knockout victory of his own in January 2021.

Their much-anticipated trilogy fight in July 2021 came to an abrupt end when McGregor suffered his broken leg in the first round, so there’s very much a sense of unfinished business in both camps.

Poirier has gone on to beat Chandler, lose to Oliveira and Gaethje, before defeating Benoit Saint Denis last time out to climb back up to third in the UFC lightweight rankings.

It gives him some bargaining power, although there’s no doubt that Gaethje vs Makhachev is the title bout most fans want to see next in the lightweight division – not that the fans tend to get what they want, of course.

The old “I’d rather sell hot sauce” vibe… https://t.co/rLJ8ZQlBzm — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 7, 2024

If McGregor vs Oliveira is the big sell this summer, then that leaves Poirier vs Chandler – they have plenty of beef outstanding too, with the latter taking to Twitter to chastise the former earlier this month.

Three stellar lightweight bouts, perhaps even on one card. Are you reading this, Dana White?