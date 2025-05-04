Cory Sandhagen calls for title shot after UFC Des Moines victory

UFC bantamweight star Cory Sandhagen has called for a title opportunity following his win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.

Last night, Cory Sandhagen was really able to shine in the main event of UFC Des Moines. He dominated Deiveson Figueiredo and eventually, forced the finish with a knee injury that led to the finish. Understandably, many fans and pundits alike have already been wondering what’s next for the man known as ‘The Sandman’.

Regardless of how you look at it, Cory Sandhagen is a top level bantamweight contender. He has beaten some of the best available at 135 pounds and while he’s had his fair share of setbacks, he;s always done a solid job of managing to bounce back from adversity.

In his post-fight interview, Cory Sandhagen made it crystal clear that there’s one thing he wants: the world title.

Cory Sandhagen looks ahead to possible title shot

“If you don’t know how to play 50/50, your knee gets popped,” Sandhagen said about the win after training under noted grappling champion Ryan Hall throughout his career. “It happened to T.J. [Dillashaw], it happened to Figgy.

“If you don’t know how to play that position, you lose and I’m better there. I put him there, I sat up and it popped. That’s how it goes.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Cory Sandhagen is one of a kind in this sport and he’s been able to adapt his game to match his surroundings. In terms of his ambition of bringing home the gold, there’s certainly reason to believe that it’s a possibility.

Merab Dvalishvili will defend the belt against Sean O’Malley in his next outing and regardless of who wins, Sandhagen would bring fresh blood to the championship scene. Buckle up, folks, because this division just got even more interesting.