Cory Sandhagen’s coach provides interesting insight into his UFC 320 mentality

Cory Sandhagen’s coach Trevor Wittman has provided an insight into the mentality that his student has as we get closer to UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship. It serves as the biggest opportunity of his career to date, and if he’s able to knock off ‘The Machine’, many will see it as one of the biggest title upsets of the last few years – largely because of just how dominant Merab has been in recent times.

Of course, it’s going to be easier said than done. Cory Sandhagen has a lot of interesting tools at his disposal and he will undoubtedly be able to cause Dvalishvili problems on the feet. In equal measure, Merab is operating at a completely different level in terms of his confidence, and that’s understandable when you look at his recent record.

In the recent UFC 320 Countdown show, Trevor Wittman gave fans a glimpse of how Cory Sandhagen and his team will be approaching this huge challenge.

Trevor Wittman discusses Cory Sandhagen

“I don’t think a lot of guys do it against Merab,” Wittman said during the UFC 320 Countdown episode. “They go out there and they’re just, ‘Hey, don’t get taken down.’ And then when they get taken down, they’re on plan B.

“I don’t want (Sandhagen) to think like that. Can we sweep him? Can we take him down?

“That mindset is what it takes to be a champion,” he added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Sandhagen knows that this isn’t going to be easy, and he knows that he’s likely going to be pushed to his limit by the champion. Alas, when you’re in a position like this, you just have to put it all out there on the table and see where you end up.