Cortney Casey Edges Angela Hill In Close Battle

Cortney Casey emerged victorious over Angela Hill.

Stawweight action nabbed a spot on the main card of UFC Lincoln. This bout featured two 115-pounders in the division’s top 15 rankings as Hill went toe-to-toe with Casey. The two did battle inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Casey went for the leg kick and Hill went for her own early in the opening frame. Casey was able to score an uppercut. Hill caught a kick and took Casey down, but it was brief. A left hook into a right leg kick combination was there for Hill. A hard leg kick landed for Casey. A knee to the body connected for Casey. Hill fired back with her own knee to the body. A left hook followed by an uppercut landed for Casey. Both fighters weren’t afraid to traded and landed some clean shots. A jab was there for Hill. Casey scored a takedown. Hill went for an armbar, but Casey got out of danger. Hill went for a knee as both fighters stood back up. Both traded near the end of the round.

Right away in the second round, the two traded. A hard right hand connected for Casey. She pushed Hill against the fence. The two separated. Another right hand found the mark for Casey. Casey moved forward with a combination. Hill landed a left hand. Casey ducked a punch and shot in for a takedown. Hill stood on her feet against the fence. A left hook connected for Hill. Hill started to land more and connected with a body kick. Hill connected with an elbow over the top near the end of the second stanza.

Round three was underway and Casey landed a right hand. A body kick was there for Casey. Casey and Hill traded shots. A body shot was there for Hill. A right hand from Hill landed as the final horn sounded.

Final Result: Cortney Casey def. Angela Hill via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)