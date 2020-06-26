Cornerman Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fighter Forced Off UFC Vegas 4 Card

Spread the word!













UFC newcomer Ramiz Brahimai has been forced of tomorrow’s fight card after one of his cornermen tested positive for the coronavirus. The welterweight was due to make the transition from LFA to UFC against Takashi Sato. Unfortunately on Thursday evening, it was announced the UFC announced Brahimai had been pulled from the card in a statement that read.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test result from one of his cornermen, Ramiz Brahimaj has been removed from his bout against Takashi Sato.

“Replacing Brahimaj will be UFC newcomer Jason Witt, pending medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Witt separately and he will not participate in tomorrow’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.

“Witt will be making his UFC debut having won nine of his last 10 bouts, including his last four. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, Witt has finished seven of his fights by submission, with another three by knockout.

“The 10-fight UFC Fight Night card is headlined by the highly-anticipated lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker set to take place this Saturday, June 27, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 6pm ET/3 pm PT.”