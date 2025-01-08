Daniel Cormier calls out Joe Rogan, says UFC won’t pay Jon Jones $30 million, period

Daniel Cormier has his reservations regarding Jon Jones‘ reported stake to face off with Tom Aspinall in a title unification clash later this year — claiming color-commentator, Joe Rogan may be off in his estimate of a potential $30million payday.

Cormier, a former two-division champion under the banner of the promotion, twice faced off with Rochester native, Jones during their respective light heavyweight stints, taking part in a pair of heated championship grudge fights.

As for Jones, the current heavyweight kingpin has been heavily linked with a title unification clash with current interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall as soon as a blockbuster summer showdown, with the above-mentioned, Rogan claiming a potential $30million pay out is being sought.

“I think it’s [Jon Jones’ next fight] gonna be [against] (Tom) Aspinall, I think they’re trying to come to some sort of agreement,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. “The rumour is that he wants $30 million and the UFC is going to pay it. Hopefully. I hope they pay it,”

Daniel Cormier unsure Jon Jones lands reported $30million payday

However, according to Cormier, Rogan’s estimations may be wide of the mark, with the Hall of Fame star skeptical that Jones actually lands that high of a payday to take on Aspinall this annum.

“(Joe) Rogan thinks that the UFC is gonna pay it,” Daniel Cormier told on his YouTube channel. Rogan thinks that the UFC will pay the $30 million to get Jon Jones in there with Tom Aspinall. I’m not sure he gets to 30, but if you ask for 30 and you get 20 or you get 15, that’s a win for Jon Jones.”

Sidelined since headlining UFC 309 back in November, Jones would defend his heavyweight title for the first time in a dominant, eventual third round knockout win over common-foe and former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic — sending the Ohio native into retirement at Madison Square Garden.