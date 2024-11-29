Denis Goltsov Scores Slick Triangle Sumbission Victory Against Oleg Popov – PFL World Championship Highlights

Denis Goltsov finally broke through and became a million-dollar winner with a slick first-round submission victory over Oleg Popov to kick off the PFL World Championship main card in Saudi Arabia.

Popov came out pumping his jab early, but it didn’t take long for him to change level and secure a takedown, putting Goltsov on his back within a minute. As Popov looked to get some work done on the mat, Goltsov cinched in a slick triangle choke from the bottom.

Popov did his best to defend the hold, stacking Goltsov against the fence, but by then the maneuver was already locked in. Before long, Popov went unconscious, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Denis Goltsov def. Oleg Popov via submission (triangle choke) at 2:55 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov at the PFL World Championship:

Denis Attacking from his back!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Yb7NmYFfZO — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024