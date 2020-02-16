Jan Blachowicz Knocks Corey Anderson Out – UFC Rio Rancho Results

Spread the word!













Finally, in our UFC Rio Rancho main event, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz meet inside the Octagon.

Round 1:

Both men exchanging shots to open up the round, Blachowicz lands some nice power shots at the end of a combination. A very nice uppercut and right hand lands for Blachowicz. Blachowicz lands a huge right hand that drops him, and Blachowicz knocks him cold. Follow up ground-and-pound and that’s it.

Official Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via R1 KO (punches, 3:08)