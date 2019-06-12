Corey Anderson Rips “B*tchheart” Anthony Smith

Spread the word!













Corey Anderson went after Anthony Smith in a series of posts on social media that saw him rip the title contender.

Anderson is currently on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision. The top contender took issue with Smith over how he got a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

According to Anderson, he doesn’t think Smith “earned his stripes” in the division before getting this title shot. This led to Smith recently responding to Anderson, and even Luke Rockhold, for their comments about him by stating that they have to earn a fight against him.

This led to Anderson firing back by taking to his official Twitter account to compare their records. He would then mock Smith’s performance against Jones. While this is a great beef to follow, a fight between them will have to wait.

That’s due to Smith recovering from hand surgery with his expected return to be in December at the earliest. Anderson wrote the following:

“I came back from vacay to this? Allow me to retort, Anthony Smith. Unlike your buddy Luke Rockhold, I’ve been doing stuff in THIS DIVISION since I signed in 2014. 14 fights, 12 of which were ranked, 9 of which I dominated. 1 notable win and you talkin? #b*tchheart #fightme. 3 of your 4 wins weren’t even relevant. You were just a “pretty face” (so to say) for them to put some hype behind so they could feed you to Jones and he could put you on his lap and spank you like a 3 year old child.

LIONHEART?! You literally sat on the canvas in fetal position and got punched on. The toughest thing you did was not take the DQ. Other than [that] get the F outta here calling my name unless you gonna knuckle up. You were a punching bag for Volkan Oezdemir, then he gassed in the 4th [round] and Alexander Gustafsson was saucing you up as well but he also lacked on the ground. But WE both know you aren’t taking me down, you can’t deal with my movement, and you KNOW 100% I’m not gonna gas. Soo? So all in all I DON’T TALK SH*T . . . I STATE FACTS. Don’t speak my name unless you signing on the dotted line. #earnedit #boutthatlife”

