Corey Anderson Happy To Get Chance To ‘Dethrone’ Jon Jones

Corey Anderson still believes he is the one who will eventually dethrone UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones defended his title after a close unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this past weekend. That was despite many believing Reyes had done enough to get the win.

Although Reyes put up an impressive performance, Anderson believes it was more of a case of Jones showing that he was in fact, beatable.

“I knew he was beatable,” Anderson told TMZ (via MMA Junkie). “I was the one that always said, ‘I know I can beat Jon, I know ways to beat him.’ I see the holes, I see what you got to do to beat him, and Dom went out there and did pretty much a lot of it. He went out there and did another blueprint of things that I had already seen, but I see so much more.”

Anderson was notably impressed with how Reyes performed. “The Devastator” seemingly did enough to win the first three stanzas in many observers’ eyes but faded in the championship rounds.

That won’t happen with “Overtime” who believes he has more tools than Reyes to trouble and eventually dethrone Jones:

“I got more in my tank, and I got more in my style in the way I fight that Dom doesn’t that I think is going to be a problem for him,” Anderson explained. “But at the end, I’m happy that Jon got the win because I get to be the one to dethrone him.”

However, Anderson needs to get past Jan Blachowicz first. The light heavyweight contenders battle in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho this weekend with the winner likely being next in line to face Jones:

“… I got to wait and see what happens this weekend,” Anderson added. “This is my championship fight. I got to go out there, do what Corey does and put on a dominant show. It’s five rounds, just like it’s a title fight.”

What do you think of Anderson’s comments?