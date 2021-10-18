Jan Blachowicz had something to say after Corey Anderson declared himself the best light-heavyweight fighter in MMA.

‘Overtime’ made quick work of Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 on Saturday evening. Anderson needed just 51 seconds to dispatch of the current Bellator heavyweight champion and former 205lb titlist.

Post-fight, Anderson told assembled media that he is the world’s best at light-heavyweight. The Bellator Grand Prix finalist ranks himself ahead of UFC champion Jan Blachowicz despite the fact the Polish puncher knocked him out inside one round just last year.

“I already know I’m the best light heavyweight in the world,” Anderson said at the Bellator 269 post-fight press conference. “I already know the Jan (Blachowicz) it was a hiccup of mine in my own shield. I’m not going to say I underestimated him but I looked past him. I was thinking, ‘I whooped the sh*t out of this dude once and I’m going to do it again.’ But I shouldn’t have. I should have taken it one fight at a time.

“Like I’ve said in interviews all week. I learned my lesson. Now, I’m always worried about the moment now. I’m not worried about what’s the next. I’m not looking past anybody or anything or any moment. I know I can dominate Jan again. I know I can do the same thing that I did in 2015 when I only had six or seven fights under my belt. Now, even better with only 21 or 22.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Jan Blachowicz Shuts Down Corey Anderson’s Best In The World Talk

Blachowicz understandably took exception to Anderson’s claim.

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I’ve slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I’ve punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There’s levels to this,” Blachowicz wrote on social media.

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best?



Maybe I've punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 18, 2021

Who do you think is the best light-heavyweight in MMA? Corey Anderson, Jan Blachowicz or somebody else?