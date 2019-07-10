DWCS 19 Results: All Five Winners Land UFC Contracts

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Tues. July 9, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 19 took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Five fights took place, with the winners having the possibility at landing a UFC contract. Jesse James Wallace took on Joe Solecki at lightweight. A light heavyweight bout between Kenneth Bergh and Antonio Trocoli also took place. Hunter Azure and Chris Ocon threw down in bantamweight action. Middleweights Maki Pitolo and Justin Sumter fought. And the action got underway with a lightweight bout between Jonathan Pearce and Jacob Rosales.

Check out the DWC 19 results below.

DWC 19 Results

Lightweight: Joe Solecki def. Jesse James Wallace via R1 submission (guillotine, 3:49)

Light heavyweight: Antonio Trocoli def. Kenneth Bergh via R1 submission (neck crank, 3:57)

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure def. Christian Ocon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo def. Justin Sumter via R1 TKO (body punches, 1:37)

Lightweight: Jonathan Pearce def. Jacob Rosales via R3 TKO (punches, 1:50)

Contract Winners: Jonathan Pearce, Maki Pitolo, Hunter Azure, Antonio Trocoli, and Joe Solecki

What did you think about tonight’s contender series?