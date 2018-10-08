Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 Afterparty Canceled Due To ‘Credible Threats’

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor took a beating in his UFC 229 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday (Oct 6, 2018) night. Then the Irishman’s UFC 229 afterparty had to be canceled due to ‘credible threats’.

McGregor was forced to tap out in the fourth round due to a neck crank. Chaos ensued shortly after when Nurmagomedov hurdled the fence and lept at Dillon Danis, one of Conor’s cornermen.

When things finally calmed down UFC President Dana White addressed the media in the UFC 229 post-fight press conference.

Shortly after the fight, McGregor shared his thoughts on social media, saying Khabib may have won the fight but he lost the war. McGregor’s social media post:

We lost the match but won the battle.

The war goes on. pic.twitter.com/CRtPaGfOnn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2018

It’s fair to say that McGregor didn’t have a good night. Things continued to go south for the Irishman and his camp after the fight.

Conor was expected to host a lavish afterparty following UFC 229. He had already booked out the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas. Celebrities like Drake were expected to be in attendance.

As stated earlier the after party was canceled because of ‘credible threats’ to McGregor and his team. Nurmagomeov also did not have an official afterparty.