Last night’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor that lived up to the massive hype laid before it. Now it’s time to unpack the fallout of the title bout in the UFC 229 post-fight press conference.

Nurmagomedov put on a wrestling clinic as many expected him to. He ground McGregor into the mat with endless takedown attempts and eventually submitted him with a neck crank in the fourth. But it was what he did after the win that has everyone going crazy.

‘The Eagle’ jumped into the crowd and got into a brawl with McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis for some reason. To top it off, one of Khabib’s teammates jumped the cage and sucker-punched a stunned McGregor. It was an insane scene legitimately unlike any other in UFC history. That means the UFC 229 post-fight presser is bound to be a fun one.

