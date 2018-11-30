Conor McGregor’s Striking Coach Leaves SBG Ireland After 15 Years

One day after SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh said he hadn’t seen or spoken to “The Notorious” since UFC 229, major changes are coming to the gym. Conor McGregor’s striking coach will be leaving the team soon.

Owen Roddy just announced on Instagram that he is leaving because of a new venture. He thanked everyone involved in his journey in a photo of the team. Roddy said it was time to move on to his new team at SBG Charlestown:

“End of an era. After 15 years of fighting and coaching I’m officially finished working in @sbgireland. Just want to thank everyone for all the amazing memories. I have loved every minute of it. Thanks to all my students for the gifts and to my coach @coach_kavanagh for the lovely plaque. Time to focus on my guys”

Roddy has become a prominent figure in the sport of MMA due to his continued connection to the fight game’s biggest star. However, he has many lesser-known fighters that he’s clearly committed to helping rise up as well.

That’s the reason for his exit from SBG Ireland. His commitment to his up-and-coming fighter is to be commended as a result. We wish Roddy all the best in his future venture at SBG Charlestown.