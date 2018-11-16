Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve Whiskey Sells Out In Weeks

Conor McGregor’s whiskey is selling at an alarming pace. The Irish megastar may have lost his last fight in the Octagon, but he’s set to make much more cash on his new Proper Twelve.

The brand of Irish whiskey was introduced before McGregor’s fourth-round submission loss to Khabib at UFC 229. It was also an in-cage sponsor at the event. Despite ‘The Notorious’ losing, the whiskey began selling so quickly at one point that it necessitated a two-bottle limit in his native Ireland.

Now, it’s reached even higher levels of sales, however. The spirit has sold an incredible six months worth in the span of a few weeks. The product is moving so fast that McGregor himself, who said he doesn’t ‘usually feel the need to apologize,’ issued one to fans of the liquor (via The Irish Post):

“I told everyone as the company founder that I was going to give it my all and take the whiskey market by storm,’ McGregor said. The feedback on our liquid and brand is outstanding and the support from people around the world has blown me away.” “I was thanking many and apologising at the same time for running out.”

Production Ramping Up

McGregor has been on the ground promoting the whiskey in bars located in both the United States and Ireland. It’s resulted in an obvious boon for sales. He admitted they may not have been prepared for such an onslaught. As of now, they are primed and ready for the holidays.

“We are producing many hundreds of thousands of bottles now. We will ship via air instead of by sea to deliver in time for the holidays for the many loyal customers who are asking for Proper No. Twelve for celebrations and gifting,” he said.

With that established, McGregor gave some of the reasons why Proper Twelve brought such rousing success: