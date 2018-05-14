Conor McGregor’s Coach Reveals Why Third Fight With Nate Diaz Should Happen

There is once again talk of why the UFC should book a third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has changed his tune about this potential third showdown between the two highest pay-per-view drawing stars that the promotion has under contract and are allowed to compete now.

Fight fans have not seen Diaz compete inside of the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

On the flip side, McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last summer in Las Vegas, Nevada where he lost to the boxing legend.

McGregor’s status as an active MMA fighter is on hold once again due to his recent arrest.

Kavanagh recently did an interview where he talked about a potential trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor.