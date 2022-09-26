Ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor yet to be subject to USADA testing throughout 2022

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has yet to be subject to anti-doping testing by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) this year, despite remaining under contract with the organization.

Since July of last year, McGregor, 34, has been sidelined from the Octagon, headlining UFC 264 against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Featuring in the main event trilogy rubber match, Conor McGregor suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the Lafayette native, Poirier, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula at the end of the first round.

Spending the time since recuperating and recovering following a surgical procedure in July of last year to address the leg injury, Conor McGregor is currently filming footage for the upcoming Roadhouse remake in the Dominican Republic.

Conor McGregor is currently ranked #11 in the official UFC lightweight rankings

The 34-year-old, who is still currently ranked #11 in the official UFC lightweight rankings, has, however, yet to be subject to anti-doping testing by the promotion’s partners, USADA, throughout this year.

As outlined by TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, the only reason McGregor would be eligible to avoid testing would be formally notifying the UFC of his retirement from the sport, or if his contract with the organization was officially terminated.

According to the UFC's anti-doping policy, the only way McGregor would be exempt from testing would be if his UFC contract was terminated or he provided the UFC with written notice that he was retiring.



McGregor is currently ranked #11 in the official UFC lightweight rankings. pic.twitter.com/bAVFvIgezx — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 23, 2022

“A. All Athletes under contract (i.e. have executed a Promotional Agreement) with UFC, from the effective date of their contract until the earlier of the termination of their contract with UFC or such time as they give notice to UFC in writing of their retirement from competition; (for the avoidance of doubt, if an Athlete returns to UFC under the same or a new Promotional Agreement, this Anti-Doping Policy shall apply to such Athlete);”

Yet to book an expected Octagon return in 2023, McGregor has teased a return to combat sports in the new year, maintaining he still intends to make a professional boxing return, however, insists a return to professional mixed martial arts must occur first.