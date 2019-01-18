Dana White: Conor McGregor ‘Will Fight Anybody’ Right Now

It’s not surprising to hear that Conor McGregor is itching to get back into the Octagon.

“The Notorious” suffered his second-ever loss under the UFC banner this past October. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229. The Irishman failed to recapture the 155-pound title, and hand the Russian the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After the fight, McGregor said he wants to rematch “The Eagle” when he returns to the cage.

However, he’s willing to earn the title fight and face the next man up before doing so. Before McGregor can get a fight booked he must first await punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in the post-fight brawl with Khabib’s team after UFC 229.

In the meantime, McGregor has been promoting his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, and recently said he’d like to bring the UFC to Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas. Such a venue would be perfect for a fight the magnitude of Khabib vs. McGregor 2. But as aforementioned, “Mystic Mac” will have to earn such an opportunity beforehand. Recently, UFC President Dana White spoke on McGregor during a chat with ESPN on Instagram.

White said, despite all the financial success McGregor has seen, being a world champion still means everything to the former “champ champ” (via MMAjunkie):

“It’s one o f t h e m ain things I love about Conor McGregor: The belt means a lot to him and being a world champion means everything to him,” Whit e s aid. “I love it. … 100 percent (it still means everything to him). 100 percent.”

Fight Anybody

In regards to a possible opponent, White didn’t have anyone specific to mention. He admitted, obviously, McGregor would like to fight Khabib in a rematch, but he’ll fight just about anybody at this point:

“He’ll fight anybody,” White said. “Obviously he would love the rematch with Khabib, but he’ll fight anybody.”

Earlier today (Fri., January 18, 2019) McGregor took to Twitter to proclaim “Ok I’m back” after seeing the UFC’s new championship belt designs. Perhaps this is even more motivation for the Irishman to get back into the cage as soon as possible: