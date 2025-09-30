Conor McGregor Doesn’t Know When the Character Ends — Explained by UFC Veteran

Conor McGregor appears to have gotten lost in his gimmick.

Despite being absent from the Octagon for more than four years, McGregor is still one of the UFC’s biggest stars. His ability to capture headlines and sell fights is undeniable, but somewhere along the way, McGregor seemingly lost himself.

Amassing millions of dollars and immense fame, McGregor went from acting notorious to becoming ‘The Notorious,’ and his recent “negotiations” with the U.S. government are another prime example of that.

“I only tell you that because I do have a little bit of a concern with Conor,” Chael Sonnen said of the Irish megastar via his YouTube channel. “The words that Conor used are not true. If you were to ask him for the phone number to the United States government, he would not be able to produce it. Just for example, this is not real. But the voice in which Conor did the spoof interview is also not Conor’s natural speaking voice. “He’s doing more and more interviews with this new voice… People that know him say that he started to answer the telephone with this voice. And the people would say, ‘Larry, why are you speaking like that?’ And he would say, ‘I’m trying to stay in character at all times. This is how you become good at the gimmick.’ Over time, he forgot that this wasn’t his actual voice.”

Conor McGregor Supposedly Negotiating with the U.S. for $100 million UFC return

For those unfamiliar, McGregor has claimed that he is working directly with the Trump administration to secure a $100 million payday (and that’s not all) for a potential return to the Octagon for the UFC’s highly anticipated Fight Night at the White House in 2026.

“I’m not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight like usual. I’m negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight,” McGregor said. “It’s a peculiar one. Trump and the administration have been fully supportive and backing, and I cannot wait to put on a show.”

While the dollar may sound completely absurd, McGregor claims to have made $100 million for his fight with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 and supposedly banked $80 million for his bout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. With that in mind, a nine-figure payday doesn’t seem all that crazy for the former champ-champ.

I guess we know how Trump plans to use some of the money he’s going to save by stripping Americans of their Medicare.