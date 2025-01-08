Team distances themselves from Conor McGregor after UFC star weighs up League of Ireland buyout

Drogheda United have distanced themselves from former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor on social media this week, after the mixed martial arts star claimed he was open to purchasing the entire League of Ireland following the club’s FAI Cup success over the weekend.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, shared a host of pictures on his social media over the weekend, one of which showed him alongside the FAI Cup which had been brought to his Black Forge Inn public house.

Conor McGregor vows to purchase League of Ireland clubs in the future

And on social media, McGregor boldly claimed he would be open to purchasing a number of clubs in the national League of Ireland — before then revealing he was weighing up purchasing the entire organization in the future.

“How much is it to buy a league of Ireland team I might buy two,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

However, on social media this week, Drogheda United have moved to distance themselves from the 36-year-old, who was found liable for assault against Nikita Hand in the Irish High Court last month, after she alleged the mixed martial arts fighter raped her during an incident at the Beacon Hotel in 2018.

Those pictured are a close relation to one of our first team players, who like all the other players had custody of the cup to celebrate with their families at different intervals,” Drogheda United posted on their official social media. “Drogheda United do not associate ourselves with the individual who made the social media post in any way, or with any unauthorised brands mentioned.”