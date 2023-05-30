Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder, Conor McGregor has hit out at a prominant critic of him, True Geordie – labelling the YouTuber as “Mr. Estrogen” and claiming the Newcastle native looks like a “burns victim” in an expletive-filled tirade.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, released a new documentary series on Netflix, titled ‘McGregor Forever’ – in which YouTuber, True Geordie features prominently, critiquing the Dubliner’s recent losing skid to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Furthermore, the content creator released a recent video in which he broke down multiple interviews featuring McGregor during the fight week of Katie Taylor’s super-lightweight title fight with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin, pointing to erratic behavior from the Crumlin striker.

Conor McGregor unleashes tirade aimed at The True Geordie

And appearing to catch the attention of former two-division champion, McGregor, True Geordie was the subject of a nasty, expletive-filled voice note from the former on Twitter today.

“Mr. Estorgen, what’s happening?” Conor McGregor said in a now-deleted post. “B*tch t*ts – fat f*cking b*tch t*ts. Who the – who the f*ck are you? You little burns victim lookin’ thing. F*ck me, man. Who scalded you with a kettle? You fat f*ck. You fat nobody. You little feminine p*ssy of a thing.”

Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UW98ZXRcWt — george (@StokeyyG2) May 30, 2023



“I f*ck p*ssy, yeah,” Conor McGregor continued. “Keep my name out of your mouth you stupid c*nt. Sick of seeing your fat burnt face. Scaldy fat estrogen head. Oh my God, you can’t understand what I’m saying, can you not, pal? You’ve got subtitles under the f*cking thing saying exactly what I’m saying. So what are you saying? You little fat, no name.”

Expected to make a return to the Octagon before the close of December, McGregor has predicted a high kick knockout win over incoming opponent, Michael Chandler in their earmarked welterweight clash.

“This is gonna be – I’m gonna kick this guy (Michael Chandler) in the head,” Conor McGregor said. “He’s just tailor-made to be kicked all over the place. That’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around an opponent.”

“You’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off,” Conor McGregor explained. “You know, so – I’m excited for it, and motivated for it. And steadily making my way towards it.”