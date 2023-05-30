Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder, Conor McGregor has hit out at a prominant critic of him, True Geordie – labelling the YouTuber as “Mr. Estrogen” and claiming the Newcastle native looks like a “burns victim” in an expletive-filled tirade. 

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, released a new documentary series on Netflix, titled ‘McGregor Forever’ – in which YouTuber, True Geordie features prominently, critiquing the Dubliner’s recent losing skid to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Furthermore, the content creator released a recent video in which he broke down multiple interviews featuring McGregor during the fight week of Katie Taylor’s super-lightweight title fight with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin, pointing to erratic behavior from the Crumlin striker.

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya’s coach scoffs at Robert Whittaker's title claim: 'He hasn’t really done anything since that loss'

Conor McGregor unleashes tirade aimed at The True Geordie

And appearing to catch the attention of former two-division champion, McGregor, True Geordie was the subject of a nasty, expletive-filled voice note from the former on Twitter today.

“Mr. Estorgen, what’s happening?” Conor McGregor said in a now-deleted post. “B*tch t*ts – fat f*cking b*tch t*ts. Who the – who the f*ck are you? You little burns victim lookin’ thing. F*ck me, man. Who scalded you with a kettle? You fat f*ck. You fat nobody. You little feminine p*ssy of a thing.”

READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier laments failed clash with Nate Diaz in the UFC: 'I always wanted to fight him, but it looks like it's gone'


“I f*ck p*ssy, yeah,” Conor McGregor continued. “Keep my name out of your mouth you stupid c*nt. Sick of seeing your fat burnt face. Scaldy fat estrogen head. Oh my God, you can’t understand what I’m saying, can you not, pal? You’ve got subtitles under the f*cking thing saying exactly what I’m saying. So what are you saying? You little fat, no name.” 

READ MORE:  Beneil Dariush targets title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October: 'I think it'll work out great'

Expected to make a return to the Octagon before the close of December, McGregor has predicted a high kick knockout win over incoming opponent, Michael Chandler in their earmarked welterweight clash.

“This is gonna be – I’m gonna kick this guy (Michael Chandler) in the head,” Conor McGregor said. “He’s just tailor-made to be kicked all over the place. That’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around an opponent.”

“You’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off,” Conor McGregor explained. “You know, so – I’m excited for it, and motivated for it. And steadily making my way towards it.”

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.