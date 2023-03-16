Conor McGregor sides with UFC over Francis Ngannou dispute: ‘Look at all he got, I thought he made an error’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on the infamous contract dispute between former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou and the organization – claiming the Cameroon native made an “error” in how he handled the situation.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, recently wrapped up filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this week – with the Dubliner serving as an opposing coach on the reality television show against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Expected to fight the Missouri native later this year, McGregor has yet to return to the USADA testing pool in order to make himself eligible to make a return to the Octagon, however, a potential September matchup between the duo has been floated by the promotion.

As for Ngannou, the Batié native made his final Octagon outing back in January of last year against Ciryl Gane – defeating the former interim champion to successfully unify the heavyweight titles.

In January of this year, Ngannou was officially stripped of his undisputed heavyweight crown and issued his release from the UFC, having completed his contractual obligations with the organization back in December of last year.

Conor McGregor shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure

Touching on the subject of Ngannou’s messy departure from the Dana White-led promotion, McGregor pointed to the fact that the former was allowed to utilize training equipment free of charge at the UFC Performance Institute, as well as claiming some of the “shine” had been taken from Ngannou’s run with the organization following his departure.

“I mean, if you think of (Francis) Ngannou – think of all he got,” Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Okay, he had his injury – think about all he got. He was in that [UFC] PI, using all the equipment, using all the – everything. There was no dough on that – there wouldn’t have been a charge on that.”

“Like, he’s getting accommodation and everything sorted,” Conor McGregor explained. “I thought he made an error to be honest. He’s hasn’t fought in a minute – get a bout under the belt, and then maybe start. I wasn’t sure why he done that to be honest. It kinda took the shine off him, how it went. But, look, I wish him well.”