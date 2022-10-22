It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to throw in his two cents following Islam Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title win on Saturday.

Makhachev scored a shocking second-round submission over the UFC’s most prolific finisher, Charles Oliveira, in the UFC 280 headliner. Establishing himself as the undisputed lightweight king, it was just a matter of time before UFC’s Irish superstar went in on the Dagestani destroyer.

Taking to Twitter as he typically does, Conor McGregor was complimentary towards Makhachev’s performance at first, but the praise quickly devolved into a litany of cringe-inducing claims that he has his own “developed system” to combat that of Islam Makhachev’s.

“Nice fight. nice performance. I have built all the tools to beat this style now Vs b4. Experience Vs. Face breaking shots from clinch and baby brain batter shots from bottom. And the rest of my repertoire yous know. Steel left leg. Cannon back hand. Wrist control.

“The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even thru generations. The imaafs, amateurs. A war of attrition. To the box.

“I have the system to hurt this style of fighting guys I am telling you. Bro is a sh*t jocks. Fat mouth shut your mouth you done nothing tonight except go against fathers wishes and run. It’s not fathers plan completed yet, pal. You know. Your people know and they talk about you.”

With his decisive win over ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev is slated to take on reigning featherweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Alexander Volkanovski in early 2023.

As for Conor McGregor, the ‘Notorious’ UFC star has been on the shelf since breaking his leg in the first round of a trilogy bout with rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Gearing up for a return in early 2023, McGregor has shared his intention of competing in the welterweight division upon his return. With Makhachev competing as a lightweight, the possibility of the two matching up is fairly slim. We can probably chalk up Conor McGregor’s latest Twitter rant to one simple explanation. Conor is just being Conor.

View Conor McGregor’s Tweets Following UFC 280 Below:

