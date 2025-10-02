Conor McGregor reveals planned training timeline for UFC White House return

UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed his planned training timeline as he prepares for a potential return to the cage at UFC White House next year.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty unpredictable individual – and that’s perhaps putting it lightly. It’s often difficult to know what his next move is going to be, but over the course of the last few days, the Irishman has made it crystal clear that he plans on making his mixed martial arts return next summer when the UFC heads to the White House.

He certainly has the kind of name value and star power necessary to headline such an event, and Dana White appears to be open to the idea of him competing on the card. Of course, if they also stack the deck with championship bouts, there’s a chance Conor McGregor may not be the main event. Either way, things are wide open right now with around eight months to go until the proposed fight night.

In a recent interview, ‘Notorious’ spoke openly about his planned timeline when it comes to how long he expects his training camp to be.

Conor McGregor reveals preparation plan for UFC White House

“There will be a period of isolation for sure where the phone will not be answered,” McGregor said. “All my people involved with me understand it is coming. As I said, it’s a six-month operation. I’m under no illusion of what lies ahead in my preparation efforts. The phone will be switched off, and the work will be executed.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

There’s a chance that McGregor doesn’t end up making it to the White House but with Michael Chandler on the horizon, it definitely seems like the UFC is willing to do whatever it takes to get it booked.