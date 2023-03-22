Conor McGregor unleashes tirade on 5 top MMA coaches in late night tirade: ‘Javier Mendez is a fat a*se lick’

Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor unleashed an expletive-filled tirade on his official Twitter account overnight – taking aim at five prominent mixed martial arts head coaches, and claiming himself and his head coach, John Kavanagh of Straight Blast Gym, had created a system to defeat the likes of past-foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is expected to return to welterweight waters in his UFC comeback later this year.

Finishing filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this month, McGregor featured as an opposing head coach on the reality television show against the #5 ranked challenger, Michael Chandler – with the duo expected to fight later this year under the UFC banner.

Conor McGregor provides update on training camp location

Providing an update on his return to camp, McGregor claimed he and his team would be setting up shop in Big Bear, California.

We will commence camp in big bear shortly. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 22, 2023

Sharing a slew of tweets last night from his official Twitter account, McGregor took aim at the likes of Trevor Wittman, Javier Mendez, and Firas Zahabi, as well as once more pointing to the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov’s retirement during a back-and-forth with the Russian’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

“Firaz Zihabi (sic) is a little douchebag,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Trevor Wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez is a fat a*se lick kick boxer. Mike Brown is a smelly pr*ck. Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of coach [John] Kavanagh is now shining thru (sic). In years to come, the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit. If you want to train, train at SBG Ireland with Kav, and me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning.”

“Hey, sh*t stain on the game,” Conor McGregor replied to Ali Abdelaziz. “I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit. We bat their system of fighting on TUF. It’s locked down. It’s no wonder sh*t pants {Khabib Nurmagomedov} scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a b*tch and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watching and witness, you rat b*stard.”

Sidelined since July 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.