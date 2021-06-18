Conor McGregor appears to have begun the mind games ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

‘Notorious’ is apparently expecting his rival to use a heavy wrestling game when they square off once again next month.

The Irishman took to social media to pre-empt that move and call Poirier a “b*tch” ahead of time.

“First one to shoots a dusty bitch.” McGregor wrote alongside a picture of a billboard promoting his return at UFC 264.

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

McGregor famously made quick work of Poirier when the pair first fought at featherweight in 2014. The former UFC dual-wegiht champion scored a knockout win to continue his path towards the 145lb title.

Earlier this year McGregor and ‘The Diamond’ met once again at UFC 257. Poirier avenged the loss from six years ago in impressive fashion. The former interim lightweight champion mixed his wrestling with leg kicks and fast hands to get the job done inside two rounds.

Poirier opted to skip over a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira – who has since gone on to win the belt by beating Michael Chandler – and instead fight McGregor in a mega-money trilogy bout.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will wrestle Conor McGregor at UFC 264?