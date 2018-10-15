Conor McGregor Teases Massive UFC Main Event At Cowboys Stadium

It’s safe to say Conor McGregor can’t throw an American football with any degree of success. That obviously doesn’t matter, however, as the Irish megastar is the most popular fighter in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA).

He may have been submitted in the main event of October 6’s UFC 229, but McGregor isn’t showing any ill effects from it. He appeared in a high-profile arena when he hyped up the Dallas Cowboys prior to their lopsided win yesterday. McGregor was also seen hobnobbing with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game.

Apparently, their conversation wasn’t just the usual pleasantries. McGregor teased a massive UFC main event at Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

“I was saying to Jerry Jones, the owner, I said, ‘You know what would look good in this stadium, right in the center of it, a UFC Octagon.’ Not only a UFC Octagon, but my bare feet inside of it, ready to go. Think of that, take a look at this (expletive) place.”

A high-profile UFC pay-per-view event has long been hinted at for Cowboys Stadium. Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko was oft-discussed for the venue back in the day.

Nothing has materialized as of yet. However, it’s safe to say that a McGregor-headlined card would by far fit the billing of a big enough fight for Cowboys Stadium.

As for ‘The Notorious,’ he’s lost three of his last five total combat sports bouts. That may not matter. But with him seemingly more focused on selling his wildly successful Proper Twelve Whiskey than fighting, the UFC may want to get on the booking before his fight relevancy expires.

Who would he fight in such a stadium?