Conor McGregor teases fighting return with cryptic post aimed at UFC execs: ‘Let’s get this show started’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor seems to once more be floating around the idea of a return to fighting later this year, posting a cryptic ‘come get me’ plea to the promotion and it’s executives on social media this week.

McGregor, who has been sidelined from competition since his last fight back in 2021, has been linked with a political run in his native Republic of Ireland rather than a venture to the Octagon since the beginning of the year.

And yet to feature in combat sports since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, the 36-year-old has been out of action since his rubber match trilogy bout defeat.

However, scheduled to fight as recent as International Fight Week last summer, McGregor withdrew from a booked UFc 303 headliner at the welterweight limit versus rival, Michael Chandler, citing a toe fracture on the same leg as his prior gruesome injury suffered against common-foe, Poirier.

Conor McGregor again teases fighting return

And tonight, out of the blue it would seem, the Crumlin counter striker seems to be once more itching for a return — issuing a plea to the UFC to get at least one of his two remaining contracted bouts in motion.

“Let’s get this show started @ufc,” Conor McGregor wrote on his official Instagram account.

Despite tonight’s comments, the veteran former lightweight and featherweight champion made the most damning statement on his future in combat sports earlier this year.

Appearing a post-fight press event following a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) showcase in North America, the veteran claimed he was more than happy with what had already achieved inside the Octagon.

“I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations,” Conor McGregor said when asked about fighting at BKFC. “Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House, and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So, there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going. So, we’ll see. Greatness does not rush. There was an opportunity or a deal, we’ll say, to fight in Alcatraz only recent.