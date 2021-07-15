Former two-weight UFC champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has gone into detail about his recent surgical procedure on his left leg to repair fractures to his tibia and fibula suffered in his UFC 264 headlining trilogy rubber match against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier last weekend.



McGregor, who turned 33-years-old on Wednesday, suffered fractures to both his left tibia and fibula during the final 10-seconds of the opening round of his trilogy matchup against Lafayette native, Poirier last Saturday — underwent a three-hour surgical procedure on Sunday morning to address the injury per his manager, Paradigm Sports Management leader, Audie Attar.



“Conor (McGregor) is in recovery after three hours of surgery,” Attar’s statement read. “The surgery was successful repairing fractures of his tibia and fibula. His physicians included Dr. Neal El Attrache from Kerlan-Jobbe. Conor’s long-time orthopedist, and trauma surgeon Dr. Milton Little from Cedars-Sinai. Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the Octagon.“



Posting an update following his release from hospital this morning, McGregor claimed that Dr. Neal El Attrache, and Dr. Milton Little — who performed the procedure in California informed him that his left leg would now be “unbreakable” following the insertion of a titanium rod into his knee during the operation.



“What I needed was a titanium shin bone and now I’ve got a titanium rod from the knee to the ankle, the doctor says it’s unbreakable,” McGregor said during a video posted on his official Instagram account. “Once I keep building back, playing with the balance, then build the strength — and I have an unbreakable titanium leg.“

“I’m like Arnie (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in Terminator 2,” McGregor continued. “I’ve got all the tools to do this and I’m going to do it — what a story it’s going to be. Love you all guys, you won’t stop up! You won’t beat the Irish, you won’t beat the ‘MacMan’” (H/T DailyMail)

Earlier this morning, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that McGregor had been released from hospital and that he expected the Dubliner to make a return by this time next year.



“I think they just released him (Conor McGregor) right now from the hospital about 10, 15 minutes ago,” White explained. “He’ll be in L.A. (Los Angeles) for a little while, and I don’t know if he’s going to fly home or what he’s going to do from there. He’ll be back in a year — yeah.“



Following his surgical procedure on Sunday morning, McGregor posted an update where he described Poirier’s first round doctor’s stoppage win as “illegitimate” — with both men noting their willingness to score a fourth bout given the rivalry between the two in the immediate aftermath of UFC 264.