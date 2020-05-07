Conor McGregor Takes Issue With Dustin Poirier Ranked Above Him

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is the latest to have a problem with the UFC rankings.

McGregor took to social media on Thursday to question how Dustin Poirier (No. 2) was ranked above him (No. 3) in the lightweight rankings.

“How is the pea ahead of me in rankings?” McGregor said in reference to Poirier in a now-deleted tweet. “I sparked him in 90 seconds. Went further against most recent foe [Nurmagomedov], plus took a round. After two year layoff partying and or in jail/court.

“What a weird little game you guys play. I’ll bide my time for now but watch this space. All bums.”

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round knockout when they met in a featherweight contest back in 2014. Since then, “The Diamond” has won nine of his next 12 outings including becoming the interim lightweight champion following his decision victory over Max Holloway last year.

However, Poirier would lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his attempt at becoming undisputed lightweight champion following a third-round submission defeat at UFC 242.

McGregor also suffered a submission defeat to Nurmagomedov in 2018 but believes the fact that he took “The Eagle” to the fourth round and even won a round against him should put him higher than Poirier while considering their head-to-head record as well.

If the Irishman wants to take matters into his hands, he could end up facing Poirier. After all, it’s a fight the latter is open to in more ways than one.

What do you make of Poirier being ranked above McGregor? Right move considering he was interim champion last year?