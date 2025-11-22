Conor McGregor reportedly set to sue Sky News for defamation

UFC star Conor McGregor is reportedly set to sue Sky News for defamation in the wake of an incident after his civil court case ruling against Nikita Hand.

As we know, Conor McGregor is widely considered to be one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts history. He has been able to achieve some incredible things throughout the course of his career, both financially and in the cage. However, ever since his inital rise, the Irishman has been on a downward trajectory, with the most notable example of that being his civil case that deemed him liable for rape against the aforementioned Nikita Hand.

Hand was then awarded around €250,000 in damages, whereas Conor McGregor’s image was tarnished in a pretty notable way. As we look ahead to the future, it seems as if Conor is planning on making a return to the UFC. However, his fanbase has dwindled considerably, with many doing as much as they possibly can to distance themselves from him.

In a recent report from RTE, it is noted that Conor McGregor is planning on suing Sky News in relation to a remark that came as he was leaving the court when the decision was made.

Conor McGregor attempts to sue Sky News

The story goes that McGregor’s lawyers asked the High Court for permission to serve legal papers to UK company Sky News. This was due to an alleged defamation that supposedly happened in the immediate aftermath of him leaving the courthouse trial.

In the encounter, Conor claims that the reporter called out to him that he was “a rapist”. His Senior Counsel, Paul O’Higgins, said that it amounted to defamation as he was only found ”civilly liable” for the assault. The Court of Appeal at the time had rejected McGregor’s appeal against the result, leading to him having to pay for the costs of the case, coming to a total of around €1.5 million.

It is not yet clear how the case will unfold. We will keep you updated on any developments from this case as and when we hear it.