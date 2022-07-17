Conor McGregor is used to slipping punches inside the Octagon, but in his recent trip to Ibiza, he was forced to slip a hat thrown at him.

The Irishman had been living it up in Ibiza, Spain, celebrating turning 34 years old with friends and family. As per Conor McGregor‘s recent social media posts, the Irishman and his family seemed to be in great spirits. However, one moment was captured in a video of McGregor showing his frustration and not looking so happy.

The video showed a member of the public throwing a hat at Conor McGregor, who was standing within the VIP section. With the intentions unclear, the hat struck McGregor’s shoulder, nearly hitting him directly in the face. A provoked McGregor sarcastically put his thumbs up to acknowledge the individual who threw the hat and eventually stomped on the hat.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Hat Thrown at Him

Conor McGregor gets a hat thrown at him while party and stomps on it 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5WMmLQAjg — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 17, 2022

McGregor was once arrested in March of 2019 for grabbing a fan’s phone, chucking it to the ground, and repeatedly stomping on it. Outside the Octagon numerous times, “The Notorious” has got himself into avoidable trouble due to his short fuse. Recently he was involved in an incident with Machine Gun Kelly, where he attempted to attack Kelly, which was caught on CCTV. The MMA superstar was also allegedly accused of assaulting an Italian TV presenter for essentially nothing.

It has yet to be confirmed when McGregor will return to active competition after suffering a horrific leg injury at UFC 264 during his bout with Dustin Poirier. Still, it is believed rehab has gone extremely well, with McGregor back to full contact training and recently returning back to SBG Ireland.