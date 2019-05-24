Photo: Conor McGregor Sporting Cast After ‘Intense’ Sparring Session

Spread the word!













It looks like Conor McGregor is banged up a bit following what the Irishman calls an “intense” sparring session.

“The Notorious One’s” mixed martial arts (MMA) return has been in question for quite some time. He has even received challenges from boxing world champions to meet inside the ring for his next outing. McGregor has expressed his desire to return soon, and has been keeping busy in the gym as of late.

However, in a recent Instagram post, McGregor shared a photo of himself wearing a cast on his left hand. McGregor revealed the injury was a result of “intense training and sparring sessions,” but vowed to “push on”:

“Intense training and sparring sessions, I will always push it to the limits. This comes off and I push on! The Proper Don! Nothing will stop me.”

McGregor last competed in October when he was submitted in the fourth round by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair main evented UFC 229 after a rivalry that had been brewing over the past several months. Following the fight, both fighter’s camps engaged in an all-out brawl, both inside and outside the Octagon.

As a result, both parties were handed fines and suspensions by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), McGregor’s of which has already been served. Khabib is expected to be facing Dustin Poirier in a lightweight unification bout later this year, while the Irishman’s return remains in question.