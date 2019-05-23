Keith Thurman Calls Out Conor McGregor: “Box Me, Conor!”

Spread the word!













If Conor McGregor wants to make a return to the boxing ring, he has no shortage of suitors.

The latest being WBA (Super) welterweight champion Keith Thurman. Speaking to TMZ recently, Thurman threw out the challenge to “The Notorious,” calling him out to meet inside the squared circle:

“He would be annihilated by the fourth or fifth round. Conor, box me, baby! Conor, box me! Box me, Conor! You know you make more money in the boxing ring anyway,” Thurman said. “Box me, Conor! Next pay-per-view (PPV) fight after Manny Pacquiao.”

McGregor made his professional boxing debut back in 2017, facing Floyd “Money” Mayweather in Las Vegas. The former UFC “Champ Champ” was finished in the 10th round via TKO after his conditioning gave out.

Thurman acknowledged as much when critiquing the Irishman’s performance against Mayweather:

“I’ll take it. He wants to talk that trash, he wants to actually think he gots hands? Come on, man. Look, he did not know – once he realized he can’t land regular punches, he starts doing overhand hammer slaps – you can’t hold, you can’t kick, you can’t grapple – the advantage is, do you have skills with the left?

“Do you have skills with the right? Do you have footwork?” Thurman said. “One thing he doesn’t have is conditioning! He does not have conditioning. He is not ready for these championship fights. Floyd walked him down and beat him like he was playing ‘Fight Night!’”

While McGregor’s Octagon return remains in question, Thurman is currently gearing up for a title defense. He’ll be facing boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on July 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.