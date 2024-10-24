Conor McGregor Sparks Social Media War with World Champion: “Holding on bum b**ch nobody”

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor may not be doing much fighting inside the cage these days, but he’ll throw some verbal jabs on social media.

‘Mystic Mac’ did exactly that last weekend following Johnny Elblen’s successful defense of the Bellator middleweight title at the PFL’s ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Eblen secured a win over Fabian Edwards in one of the evening’s more anticipated bouts. Unfortunately, the fight failed to live up to any kind of hype as Eblen leaned heavily on his wrestling and grinded out a fairly uneventful unanimous decision.

McGregor was immediately critical of the performance which caught the attention of Eblen.

“Conor McGregor went from ‘The face of the fight game’ to ‘The disgrace of the fight game.’ He embodies everything I don’t want to be as a man or as a human. What an embarrassment,” Eblen wrote on X in response to the Irishman’s criticism.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor snapped back telling Eblen that his fight with Edwards was “absolute poo.”

“Bro watching your downfall has been poo,” Eblen wrote in another message to McGregor. “You give me second hand embarrassment. You suck the life out of any inspiration you’ve sprung. Money and fame is not what it’s cut out to be eh?”

Conor McGregor Tells Johnny Eblen to ‘Suck My balls’

McGregor offered up one more response to Eblen in an attempt to end their back-and-forth.

“Suck my balls thru my drawers bro you are a holding on bum b*tch nobody,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post. “Smell ya later.”

Of course, that didn’t stop Eblen from trying to get the last word in.

“Oh no, not the smell ya later,” Eblen replied. “Struck a nerve did I? You TRT, HGH sausage lookin’ ass.”

Johnny Eblen kept his undefeated record intact with the win over Edwards, moving to 16-0 in his mixed martial arts career.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

